Gastrointestinal tract with labels pointing to the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract within the outline of a male body, with labels pointing to the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus
Alternate Text
Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract within the outline of a male body, with labels pointing to the mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, sigmoid colon, rectum, and anus
Caption
The colon is part of the GI tract.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
205 KB | 975 x 1313
File Type
JPG