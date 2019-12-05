Forearm with an AV fistula and tubes inserted, with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a labeled forearm with an AV fistula. Needles and tubes are inserted into the AV fistula. Arrows show direction of blood flow.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a labeled forearm with an AV fistula. Needles and tubes are inserted into the AV fistula. Arrows show direction of blood flow.
Caption
AV fistula in forearm.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
496 KB | 1740 x 1088
File Type
JPG