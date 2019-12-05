Catheter that includes caps, clamps, arterial line and venous line
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing shows close-up of the catheter that includes caps, clamps, arterial line and venous line.
Alternate Text
Drawing shows close-up of the catheter that includes caps, clamps, arterial line and venous line.
Caption
Drawing shows close-up of the catheter that includes caps, clamps, arterial line and venous line.
File Size
343 KB | 1500 x 1272
File Type
JPG