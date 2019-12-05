Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

A chart showing how parents pass autosomal recessive mutations to children.

Alternate Text

A chart showing how parents pass autosomal recessive mutations to children.

Caption

The chance of a child inheriting autosomal recessive mutations from both parents with a gene mutation is 25 percent, or one in four.

File Size

651 KB | 1702 x 2190

File Type

JPG