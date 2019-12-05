Digestive tract with labels for the mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, large intestine, small intestine, colon, rectum, and anus
Drawing of the digestive tract. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, large intestine, small intestine, colon (shaded), rectum, and anus are labeled.
The digestive tract, also called the GI tract, is a series of hollow organs joined in a long, twisting tube from the mouth to the anus.
