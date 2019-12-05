Inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of an inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.
Alternate Text
Drawing of an inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.
Caption
Drawing of an inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
224 KB | 975 x 900
File Type
JPG