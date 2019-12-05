Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.

Alternate Text

Drawing of an inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.

Caption

Drawing of an inguinal hernia with labels pointing to small intestine, inguinal canal, spermatic cord, scrotum and testicle.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

224 KB | 975 x 900

File Type

JPG