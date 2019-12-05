  1. Home
Female urinary tract that includes kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra

View full-sized image The female urinary tract within the outline of female body, which includes kidney, ureter, bladder, and urethra.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

161 KB | 900 x 1575

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

urethra prostate bladder ureter kidney urinary tract Female
