Gastrointestinal tract with labels point to esophagus, mouth, duodenum, stomach, small intestine, colon, ileum, jejunum, rectum, cecum, appendix and anus

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract and its organs within an outline of the human body. Labels point to esophagus, mouth, duodenum, stomach, small intestine, colon, ileum, jejunum, rectum, cecum, appendix and anus.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the gastrointestinal tract and its organs within an outline of the human body. Labels point to esophagus, mouth, duodenum, stomach, small intestine, colon, ileum, jejunum, rectum, cecum, appendix and anus.

Caption

The normal GI tract.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

346 KB | 1425 x 2025

File Type

JPG