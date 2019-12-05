  1. Home
Removed colon, that includes the ileum, ileoanal reservoir, and anus

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

199 KB | 900 x 960

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anus ileoanal reservoir ileum colon
