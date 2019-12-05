  1. Home
Digestive tract with labels for the mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, jejunum, large intestine, small intestine, and ileum

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Digestive tract within an outline of a human body. The mouth, esophagus, stomach, duodenum, jejunum, large intestine, small intestine, and ileum are labeled.

Alternate Text

Caption

The small intestine is a tube-shaped organ between the stomach and large intestine.

Diseases or Conditions

Digestive Diseases

File Size

343 KB | 1350 x 1800

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

ileum small intestine large intestine jejunum duodenum stomach esophagus mouth digestive tract
