Man with medical vacuum device over his penis with labels for the pump and elastic ring
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a man’s lower torso and a vacuum device over his penis. Labels point to the pump and an elastic ring around the base of the penis.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a man’s lower torso and a vacuum device over his penis. Labels point to the pump and an elastic ring around the base of the penis.
Caption
Vacuum device.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
430 KB | 1500 x 1200
File Type
JPG