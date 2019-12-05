  1. Home
Man with medical vacuum device over his penis with labels for the pump and elastic ring

View full-sized image Drawing of a man’s lower torso and a vacuum device over his penis. Labels point to the pump and an elastic ring around the base of the penis.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Vacuum device.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

430 KB | 1500 x 1200

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

anatomy Equipment-medical men
