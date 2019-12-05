Man with medical vacuum device over his penis with labels for the pump and elastic ring

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man’s lower torso and a vacuum device over his penis. Labels point to the pump and an elastic ring around the base of the penis.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man’s lower torso and a vacuum device over his penis. Labels point to the pump and an elastic ring around the base of the penis.

Caption

Vacuum device.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

430 KB | 1500 x 1200

File Type

JPG