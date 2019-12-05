Mouth with labels for the teeth, gums, roof of the mouth, bottom of the mouth, tongue, and inside of cheek
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing showing labels pointing to teeth, gums, roof of the mouth, bottom of the mouth, tongue, and inside of cheek.
Alternate Text
Drawing showing labels pointing to teeth, gums, roof of the mouth, bottom of the mouth, tongue, and inside of cheek.
Caption
Drawing showing labels pointing to teeth, gums, roof of the mouth, bottom of the mouth, tongue, and inside of cheek.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
133 KB | 750 x 600
File Type
JPG