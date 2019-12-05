GI tract, with labels pointing to the small intestine, large intestine, colon, sigmoid colon, cecum, appendix, rectum, and anus
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the GI tract, with labels pointing to the small intestine, large intestine, colon, sigmoid colon, cecum, appendix, rectum, and anus.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the GI tract, with labels pointing to the small intestine, large intestine, colon, sigmoid colon, cecum, appendix, rectum, and anus.
Caption
The large intestine is part of the GI tract.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
358 KB | 1500 x 1950
File Type
JPG