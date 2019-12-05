Cross-section of the prostate, bladder, and urethra, with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a cross-section of the prostate, bladder, and urethra. Labels pointing to a transurethral microwave thermotherapy catheter extends from the urethra into the bladder and an antenna sends microwaves through the catheter to the prostate.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a cross-section of the prostate, bladder, and urethra. Labels pointing to a transurethral microwave thermotherapy catheter extends from the urethra into the bladder and an antenna sends microwaves through the catheter to the prostate.
Caption
Transurethral microwave thermotherapy.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
370 KB | 1680 x 1275
File Type
JPG