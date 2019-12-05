Cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder with a resectoscope inserted

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. A resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. A resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.

Caption

Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. A resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

500 KB | 1200 x 1350

File Type

JPG