  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder with a resectoscope inserted

View full-sized image Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. A resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. A resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. A resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.

Caption

Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. A resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

500 KB | 1200 x 1350

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

cross section urethra resectoscope bladder prostate penis
Share