Cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder, with labels
Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. Labels point to resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.
Drawing of a cross-section of the penis, prostate, and bladder. Labels point to resectoscope is inserted through the urethra to the prostate. A wire loop at the end of the resectoscope cuts tissue from the prostate.
Transurethral resection of the prostate.
749 KB | 1800 x 1650
JPG