Male body showing the bladder, penis, drainage pouch strapped to one leg, and the inserted Foley catheter
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a male body showing the bladder, penis, drainage pouch strapped to one leg, and the inserted Foley catheter.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a male body showing the bladder, penis, drainage pouch strapped to one leg, and the inserted Foley catheter.
Caption
Drawing of a male body showing the bladder, penis, drainage pouch strapped to one leg, and the inserted Foley catheter.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
187 KB | 750 x 1500
File Type
JPG