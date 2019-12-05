Bladder, prostate, and urethra, with labels pointing to urine flow from the bladder through the catheter

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the bladder, prostate, and urethra, labels pointing to urine flow from the bladder through the catheter.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the bladder, prostate, and urethra, labels pointing to urine flow from the bladder through the catheter.

Caption

Foley catheter.

File Size

200 KB | 900 x 900

File Type

JPG