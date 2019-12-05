Woman walking
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of woman walking with the benefits of physical activity in the background.
Alternate Text
Drawing of woman walking with the benefits of physical activity in the background.
Caption
Drawing of woman walking with the benefits of physical activity in the background.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
961 KB | 1433 x 1650
File Type
JPG