Digestive tract with label for the liver
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of the digestive tract inside the outline of a man’s torso and the liver is labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of the digestive tract inside the outline of a man’s torso and the liver is labeled.
Caption
Drawing of the digestive tract inside the outline of a man’s torso and the liver is labeled.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
271 KB | 1019 x 1571
File Type
JPG