Female bladder with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Illustration of the female bladder including the ureters, pelvic floor muscles, and urethra. The ureter, pelvic floor muscles, and urethra are labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the female bladder including the ureters, pelvic floor muscles, and urethra. The ureter, pelvic floor muscles, and urethra are labeled.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
281 KB | 1065 x 1001
File Type
JPG