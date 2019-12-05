  1. Home
Prolapsed bladder with labels

View full-sized image Illustration of a cross-section view of the female pelvis from the side, showing the bladder dropping into the vaginal wall. The vagina, rectum, and prolapsed bladder (cystocele) are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

106 KB | 612 x 364

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Owner Health Info Team anatomy
