Prolapsed bladder with labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustration of a cross-section view of the female pelvis from the side, showing the bladder dropping into the vaginal wall. The vagina, rectum, and prolapsed bladder (cystocele) are labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a cross-section view of the female pelvis from the side, showing the bladder dropping into the vaginal wall. The vagina, rectum, and prolapsed bladder (cystocele) are labeled.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

106 KB | 612 x 364

File Type

JPG