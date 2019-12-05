Prolapsed bladder with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Illustration of a cross-section view of the female pelvis from the side, showing the bladder dropping into the vaginal wall. The vagina, rectum, and prolapsed bladder (cystocele) are labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of a cross-section view of the female pelvis from the side, showing the bladder dropping into the vaginal wall. The vagina, rectum, and prolapsed bladder (cystocele) are labeled.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
106 KB | 612 x 364
File Type
JPG