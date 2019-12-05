Male bladder with labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustration of the male bladder including the ureters, urethra, prostate, and pelvic floor muscles. The ureter, pelvic floor muscles, prostate, and urethra are labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the male bladder including the ureters, urethra, prostate, and pelvic floor muscles. The ureter, pelvic floor muscles, prostate, and urethra are labeled.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

306 KB | 1059 x 993

File Type

JPG