Urinary tract with Spanish labels

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustration of the urinary tract which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Labels in Spanish language point to the kidney, ureters, bladder, and urethra.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the urinary tract which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Labels in Spanish language point to the kidney, ureters, bladder, and urethra.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

41 KB | 675 x 852

File Type

JPG