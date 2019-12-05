  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Urinary tract with Spanish labels

View full-sized image Illustration of the urinary tract which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Labels in Spanish language point to the kidney, ureters, bladder, and urethra.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Illustration of the urinary tract which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Labels in Spanish language point to the kidney, ureters, bladder, and urethra.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the urinary tract which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Labels in Spanish language point to the kidney, ureters, bladder, and urethra.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

41 KB | 675 x 852

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Spanish labels Owner Health Info Team anatomy
Share