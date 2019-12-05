  1. Home
Prolapsed bladder

View full-sized image Illustration of a cross-section view of the female pelvis from the side, showing the bladder dropping into the vaginal wall.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

807 KB | 2000 x 1456

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

unlabeled Owner Health Info Team anatomy
