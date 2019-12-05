Nephrostomy - Labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Image of a child with nephrostomy tube and bag showing the entry of the tube through the body into the kidney. Close-up cross section of the kidney shows the inserted tube.

Alternate Text

A nephrostomy tube exiting the kidney and body then connecting to a drainage bag. Inset shows a cross-section of the kidney with the inserted tube.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

964 KB | 2097 x 2000

File Type

JPG