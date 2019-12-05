U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Nephrostomy with closeup of kidney - Labeled

View full-sized image Un tubo de nefrostomía insertado en el riñón a través de la espalda del paciente y conectado a una bolsa de drenaje externa.
Description

Image of a child with the kidneys, nephrostomy tube, and urine drainage bag. The inset close-up of the kidney shows the curled end of the nephrostomy tube within the kidney.

Alternate Text

Un tubo de nefrostomía insertado en el riñón a través de la espalda del paciente y conectado a una bolsa de drenaje externa.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

822 KB | 2064 x 1960

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical Spanish labels anatomy Owner Health Info Team
