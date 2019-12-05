PuppyCam 2020(2)
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
NIDDK Director Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers gave the opening remarks at the annual NIH PuppyCam 2020 event which streams live on social media as a vehicle to share messages about reducing stress and improving other health conditions. These service dogs-in-training from Hero Dogs will become companions for veterans and other first-responders.
Alternate Text
Dr. Griffin Rodgers holding a golden puppy
File Size
8.422 MB | 6000 x 3368
File Type
JPG