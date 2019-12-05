U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Continent Cutaneous Reservoir - Labeled

View full-sized image A continent cutaneous reservoir attaches the ureters to a internal pouch, which empties through a stoma.
Continent cutaneous reservoir. Labels point to the kidney, ureter, stoma, and reservoir.

A continent cutaneous reservoir attaches the ureters to a internal pouch, which empties through a stoma.

With a continent cutaneous reservoir, an internal pouch stores urine. The patient uses a catheter or plastic tube to empty urine through the stoma.

Kidney Disease

