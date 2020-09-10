Obesity and Women's Health Virtual Symposium
Meeting Purpose
This seminar, sponsored by the NIH Obesity Research Task Force, will feature the research of distinguished scientists studying the many ways in which obesity has an impact on the health of women, including cardiovascular disease, reproductive health, breast cancer, and lower urinary tract symptoms.
September 9, 2020
