Pancreatic Pain: Knowledge Gaps and Research Opportunities in Children and Adults

Background
Pain is the most common symptom in patients with benign or malignant diseases of the pancreas, and frequently the most challenging for physicians to treat. Severe pain is often refractory to treatment and chronic pain is frequently disabling for adults and children with pancreatitis. Although a common manifestation of pancreatic disease, pain is an unreliable indicator of the extent of pancreatic damage and is difficult to fully understand or assess.
Objectives
The purpose of this workshop is to explore recent developments in understanding the origin and mechanisms of pain in pancreatic disease, the relationship of visceral neural pathways and central pain centers, the role of behavioral factors and disorders on the perception of pain, and differences in pain perception and processes in children compared to adults. In addition the role of genetic risk factors for pain, and the mechanisms and role of placebos in pain treatment will be discussed. Methods of pain assessment including quantitative sensory testing will be examined, as well the process of central sensitization of pain. Finally, newer approaches to pain management including cognitive behavioral therapy, nerve stimulation, experimental (non-opioid) drugs, and cannabinoid compounds will be covered.
July 03, 2020
July 22, 2020
- 7:30 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
- Registration
- 8:00 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
- Welcome
Aliye Uc, M.D., and Dhiraj Yadav, M.D., M.P.H.
- 8:15 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Overview Lecture: The Clinical Problem of Pancreatic Pain
Vikesh Singh, M.D., M.Sc., Johns Hopkins Medicine
Session One: The Pathophysiology of Pain
Moderators: Aliye Uc, M.D., and Dhiraj Yadav, M.D., M.P.H.
- 8:45 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.
- Recent Discoveries in the Pathophysiology of Pancreatic Pain
Jay Pasricha, M.D., Johns Hopkins Medicine
- 9:10 a.m. – 9:35 a.m.
- Central Pain Processes: CNS Pathways and Mediators
Vania Apkarian, Ph.D., Northwestern University
- 9:35 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Central Pain Processes: Imaging Pain and/or the Perception of It
Tor Wager, Ph.D., Dartmouth College
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.
- Break
Session Two: Biomarkers, Mediators, and Pharmacology of Pain
Moderators: Aida Habtezion, M.D., M.Sc., and Jami Saloman, Ph.D.
- 10:20 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Genetic Biomarkers of Pancreatic Pain
Ellyn Dunbar, M.S., University of Pittsburgh
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:10 a.m.
- Behavioral Biomarkers of Pain Sensitivity (or Neural Plasticity and Pain Responses in Children)
Sarah Jane Schwarzenberg, M.D., University of Minnesota Medical School
- 11:10 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.
- Depression and Anxiety as Mediators of Pain
TBD
- 11:35 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Placebo Effects in the Response to Pain Treatment
Luana Colloca, M.D., Ph.D., University of Maryland School of Nursing
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:00 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.
- The NIH HEAL Initiative
TBD
Session Three: Pain Assessment
Moderators: Melena Bellin, M.D., and Christopher Forsmark, M.D.
- 1:25 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.
- Systems and Tools of Pancreatic Pain Assessment
John Windsor, M.D., University of Auckland
- 1:50 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- Central Sensitization and Hypersensitization to Pain Due to Chronic Opioid Use
George Koob, Ph.D., National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism
- 2:15 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.
- Quantitative Sensory Testing
Anna Evans Phillips, M.D., University of Pittsburgh Department of Medicine
- 2:40 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Break
Session Four: Pain Treatment—Challenges and Opportunities
Moderators: Marc Goodman, M.D., and Stephen Pandol, M.D.
- 3:00 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.
- Neurolysis and Nerve Stimulation as Treatments of Pain
TBD
- 3:25 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.
- Ketamine and Other Experimental Drugs as Treatment of Pain
TBD
- 3:50 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy of Pancreatic Pain in Children
Tonya Palermo, Ph.D., University of Washington
- 4:15 p.m. – 4:40 p.m.
- Endocannabinoid Signaling and Cannabinoid Treatment of Pain
Daniele Piomelli, M.D., Ph.D., University of California, Irvine
- 4:40 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Panel Discussion: Setting the Research Priorities
TBD
- 5:00 p.m.
- Adjournment
Hotel Accommodations
Omni William Penn Hotel
530 William Penn Place
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Telephone: (412) 281-7100
Reserve a room
Government Room Rate
A block of rooms has been reserved at the government rate of $125 per night for single occupancy, plus 14% tax until Monday, June 22, 2020, or until full. Room reservations recieved after this date will be acccepted on a spcace- and rate- available basis.
Reservation Dates
Book your hotel stay for the following dates
- Arrival- Tuesday, July 21, 2020
- Departure- Wednesday, July 22, 2020