Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Consortium to Advance Health Equity and Researcher Diversity (AIM-AHEAD)

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Meeting Objectives

This virtual forum aims to bring together stakeholders across academia, federal agencies, the data science/technology industry, and health care systems and centers who are interested in leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) for research with a primary focus on mitigating health disparities. The purpose of this meeting will be to provide an overview of the AI/ML for health disparities research initiatives and then engage attendees in listening sessions via breakout groups focused on three main topics: research interests, computing infrastructure and resources, and training needs. The meeting will conclude with reports from the breakout groups regarding their discussions and a final summary of the forum discussion and anticipated next steps.

Stakeholder Forum & General Questions

AIM-AHEAD@od.nih.gov

RFI Responses

AIM-AHEAD_RFI@od.nih.gov

Registration Deadline

June 23, 2021