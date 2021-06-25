U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Consortium to Advance Health Equity and Researcher Diversity (AIM-AHEAD)

Meeting Objectives

This virtual forum aims to bring together stakeholders across academia, federal agencies, the data science/technology industry, and health care systems and centers who are interested in leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) for research with a primary focus on mitigating health disparities. The purpose of this meeting will be to provide an overview of the AI/ML for health disparities research initiatives and then engage attendees in listening sessions via breakout groups focused on three main topics: research interests, computing infrastructure and resources, and training needs. The meeting will conclude with reports from the breakout groups regarding their discussions and a final summary of the forum discussion and anticipated next steps.

AIM-AHEAD@od.nih.gov

AIM-AHEAD_RFI@od.nih.gov

June 23, 2021

Webinar

The web link required to join the webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Robert Star, M.D
NIDDK
T: 301-496-6325

Neha Shah, M.S.P.H.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-8836

John Hare, M.S., CMP, CGMP, DES
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

