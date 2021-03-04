  1. Home
Web banner for The Gut Brain Axis as a Critical Element in the Development of Parkinson's Disease virtual meeting

The Gut Brain Axis as a Critical Element in the Development of Parkinson's Disease

Background

Each year approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and by 2030, nearly one million people in the U.S. will be living with the disease. Parkinson's disease symptoms are not limited to motor dysfunction and patients who develop Parkinson's disease often have a history of gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms, which may occur decades before the appearance of motor symptoms. There is a need for research on the neuropathological events in the GI tract that may provide insights into the disease origins and mechanisms associated with progressive neurodegeneration with the goal of developing innovative early-phase diagnostic tools or preventative therapies.

Organizing Committee

John Wiley, M.D., University of Michigan, co-chair
Gary Mawe, Ph.D., University of Vermont, co-chair
Alberto Travagli, Ph.D., Penn State College of Medicine
Fredric Manfredsson, Ph.D., Barrow Neurological Institute
Terez Shea-Donohue, Ph.D., National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)
Frank Hamilton, M.D., NIDDK
Patricia Greenwel, Ph.D., NIDDK
Beth-Anne Sieber, Ph.D., National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS)
Jonathan Hollander, Ph.D., National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS)

March 3, 2021

Webinar

The web link needed to join via Zoom will be distributed by email prior to the date of the event.

Britny Bock
NIDDK
T: 301-827-6973

Danielle Johnikin
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

