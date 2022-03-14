U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Integrated Physiology of the Exocrine and Endocrine Compartments in Pancreatic Diseases Workshop

Meeting Objectives

The goal of this 1.5-day workshop will be to gather clinical and basic science investigators who are interested in diseases of the exocrine and/or endocrine pancreas and in achieving an understanding of how the two compartments interact in disease. This workshop will provide an opportunity for investigators in exocrine diseases to come together with those studying islets in diabetes as a means to foster interdisciplinary discussion and identify areas for advancement.

March 1, 2022

Natcher Conference Center
NIH Campus
Bethesda , MD

Norann Zaghloul
NIDDK
T: 301-435-6677

Rachel Pisarski
The Scientific Consulting Group Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

