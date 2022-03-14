Integrated Physiology of the Exocrine and Endocrine Compartments in Pancreatic Diseases Workshop

Event Details

The goal of this 1.5-day workshop will be to gather clinical and basic science investigators who are interested in diseases of the exocrine and/or endocrine pancreas and in achieving an understanding of how the two compartments interact in disease. This workshop will provide an opportunity for investigators in exocrine diseases to come together with those studying islets in diabetes as a means to foster interdisciplinary discussion and identify areas for advancement.

All abstracts must be submitted via email to Rachel Pisarski, with “Abstract-NIDDK Exocrine Endocrine Pancreas Workshop” in the subject line. The abstract submission should be a 1-page Microsoft Word document that does not exceed 250 words (not including the abstract’s title and name and affiliation of all authors).

Download the Abstract Template (DOCX, 24.16 KB).

Abstract Organization

Organize the body of the abstract as follows:

Statement of the study’s purpose

Statement of the methods used

Summary of the results presented in sufficient detail to support the conclusion

Statement of the conclusions reached, including any related to exocrine-endocrine pancreas interactions

Formatting Requirements

Please follow the instructions below to format an abstract. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)

The abstract should be a Microsoft Word document with 1-inch margins, typed single space, using Times New Roman font; a 12-point font should be used for everything except the title.

The abstract’s title should be Typed in Title Case using Bold 16-Point font, and it should clearly represent the nature of the investigation. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results) in the body of the abstract.

font, and it should clearly represent the nature of the investigation. Do not use subheadings (e.g., Methods, Results) in the body of the abstract. Skip one line after the title, and list the author’s first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country. Separate multiple authors with a semicolon, and underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).

Use one blank line between the title and the authors, the authors and the body of the abstract, and between paragraphs.

Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length (no longer than 250 words).

Use standard abbreviations (e.g., RBC) and standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place abbreviations and acronyms in parentheses after the full word the first time that the term appears. Use numerals to indicate numbers, except as the first word of a sentence.

Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, the abstract may not be longer than one page, including any tables or graphs.

Abstract Presentations

Select Abstracts will be chosen for short talks during the workshop and submitting authors will be notified in advance. Others will be invited for a poster presentation to be brought in-person and presented during poster sessions at the workshop. Abstracts selected for talks will be requested to provide a brief written summary of the talk in advance, to contribute to a conference summary that will be prepared after the meeting.