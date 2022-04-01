U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings and Workshops
  4. Male LUTS/Prostate Workshop
View Meetings & Workshops
Male LUTS/Prostate Workshop web banner

Male LUTS/Prostate Workshop

- Location Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Meeting Objectives

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) affects 50% of men over age 50. Ninety percent of men over age 80 become affected. Often men with BPH present with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and first-line treatment of such symptoms include medical management with 5a-reductase inhibitors to reduce prostate size and a -blockers to relax the urinary sphincter. Surgical therapies to resect the prostate can also be effective. However, many men do not find symptom relief from these prostate-targeted treatments and prostate size is often not correlated with severity of urinary symptoms. This raises the question as to whether male LUTS and BPH are syndromic or whether we should re-examine male LUTS within the framework of separating prostate pathology from bladder pathology. Over the last several years, new insights have emerged regarding the etiology of BPH, as well as the etiology of bladder dysfunction. There have also been significant advances in our understanding of the biology of aging, primarily from model systems. Given these advances, it is an opportune time to incorporate these data into a new understanding of BPH etiology and how prostate pathology relates to male LUTS.

Registration Deadline

March 24, 2022

Event Logistics

Registration

Register by

Location

Natcher Conference Center
Building 45
45 Center Drive
National Institutes of Health
Bethesda , MD 20878

Contacts

Program Contact
Tracy Rankin, Ph.D., M.P.H.
NIDDK
T: 301-594-4748

Meeting Logistics
Mark Dennis
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

Share