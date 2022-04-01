Male LUTS/Prostate Workshop

Event Details
Agenda
Event Details
Meeting Objectives
Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) affects 50% of men over age 50. Ninety percent of men over age 80 become affected. Often men with BPH present with lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and first-line treatment of such symptoms include medical management with 5a-reductase inhibitors to reduce prostate size and a -blockers to relax the urinary sphincter. Surgical therapies to resect the prostate can also be effective. However, many men do not find symptom relief from these prostate-targeted treatments and prostate size is often not correlated with severity of urinary symptoms. This raises the question as to whether male LUTS and BPH are syndromic or whether we should re-examine male LUTS within the framework of separating prostate pathology from bladder pathology. Over the last several years, new insights have emerged regarding the etiology of BPH, as well as the etiology of bladder dysfunction. There have also been significant advances in our understanding of the biology of aging, primarily from model systems. Given these advances, it is an opportune time to incorporate these data into a new understanding of BPH etiology and how prostate pathology relates to male LUTS.
Registration Deadline
March 24, 2022
Agenda
March 31, 2022
- 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- Registration
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Opening Remarks and Objectives
- 8:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Session 1: Landscape: Relationship between Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and Male Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS)
- Overview
Claus Roehrborn, M.D., The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Epidemiology of BPH/LUTs—What Have We Learned from Current Cohorts?
Invited: Stephen Van Den Eeden, Ph.D., Kaiser Permanente
- LUTS Clinical Workup and Approach to Treatment
Brian Helfand, M.D., Ph.D., Northwestern University
- 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Break
- 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Session 2: Prostate Biology and Pathobiology
- Prostate Development
Invited: Chad Vezina, Ph.D., University of Wisconsin
- Human Prostate Cellular Anatomy and Relationship to BPH Pathology
Doug Strand, Ph.D., The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Session 3: Pathways to Pathology
- Aging
Teresa Liu, Ph.D., University of Wisconsin
- Immune Dysfunction (Ratliff, Hayward, Jerde)
Travis Jerde, Ph.D., Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis
- Androgen Signaling Pathways
Aria Olumi, M.D., Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Fibrosis and LUTS
William Ricke, Ph.D., University of Wisconsin
- 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Break
- 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Breakout Sessions: Identifying Roadblocks and Priorities
- Group 1: Molecular/Cellular/Physiological Mechanisms of BPH and LUTS; Conceptual Model/BPH Leads to LUTS?
- Group 2: Translational Approaches; Identifying New Therapeutic Targets
- Group 3: Needed Methods and Tools
- Group 4: Clinical Research Needs and Approaches (Includes Health Services and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency [EPI] and Health Disparities)
- 4:30 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.
- Breakout Session Reports
- 5:10 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Poster Session
- 6:00 p.m.
- Day 1 Recess
April 1, 2022
- 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- Registration
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Recap of Day 1 and Plans for Day 2
- 8:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
- Session 4: Relationship between Pathology and Symptoms
- Role of Bladder–prostate Crosstalk—Neural Manifestations
Invited: Janet Keast, Ph.D., University of Melbourne
- Pathways forward to Understanding Bladder Dysfunction Post-BPH/Adaptations of Bladder
Ramy Goueli, M.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Break
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Session 5: Approaches, Technologies, Data Sources, and Tools
- High-throughput Interrogations
James Brooks, M.D., Stanford University
- Novel Imaging Approaches
Peter Caravan, Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital
- Utilizing Electronic Health Record (EHR) Data to Understand Disease
Invited: Tina Hernandez-Boussard, Ph.D., Stanford University
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Breakout Sessions: Moving Forward
- 2:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
- Break
- 2:45 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Breakout Session Reports and Group Discussion
- 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Closing Remarks
- 4:00 p.m.
- Adjournment
Event Logistics
Location
Natcher Conference Center
Building 45
45 Center Drive
National Institutes of Health
Bethesda
, MD
20878