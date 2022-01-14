Pre-Application Webinar for RFA-DK-21-034, Analysis, Technology, Leadership, Administration and Science (ATLAS) Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) will host a pre-application webinar for those interested in learning more about Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) RFA-DK-21-034, “Analysis, Technology, Leadership, Administration and Science (ATLAS) Center (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)”. The webinar is open to prospective applicants, and participation in the webinar is not a requirement for submitting an application to RFA-DK-21-034.
The webinar will be hosted through Zoom. Participants must register in advance for the webinar; a link to join the webinar will be emailed to the participant.
NIDDK staff will provide a brief overview of RFA-DK-21-034 for potential applicants by explaining the goals and objectives of the FOA. Prospective applicants are highly encouraged to submit their questions regarding the FOA in advance of the webinar to dkatlas@mail.nih.gov by COB January 12, 2022. Time permitting, participants also will be able to ask questions during the webinar.
After the webinar, answers to frequently asked questions will be posted on this webpage. This document may subsequently be updated without additional notice.
January 12, 2022
The web link required to join the webinar will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.
Eric W. Brunskill, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-215-1698
Anna B. Sadusky, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-827-7036