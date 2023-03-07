Unraveling the Secrets of the (Renal) Interstitium
Background
Although the renal interstitium (interstitial cells and the matter around them) has gained some attention in the context of the pathophysiological process of fibrosis, much less is known about the role of the renal interstitium under normal physiological conditions, in development or in directly initiating disease pathology beyond the activation of fibrotic pathways secondary to epithelial cell changes. We have certainly moved away from thinking of the renal interstitium as a mere passive compartment of the kidney, but much of its function remains “dark matter.” In fact, even the structure of the renal interstitium is not completely understood, most likely due to the lack of technologies to visualize and study it. Simply stated, much is unknown about the interstitium, yet it may contain important keys to understanding renal function.
- Define the current state of the field.
- Define the physiological significance of the renal interstitium and its role in modulating renal function.
- Leverage knowledge from other organs to identify knowledge gaps and research opportunities.
- Identify the need for developing novel tools and technologies for imaging and interrogating the interstitium.
- Define a framework for moving the field forward.
