Workshop on Housing and Obesity: Gaps, Opportunities, and Future Directions for Advancing Health Equity
RegistrationRegister Now
Event Details
Objectives
This multi-agency sponsored workshop will explore the role of housing insecurity in obesity-related health disparities, the evidence base for housing-related interventions to address obesity disparities, and future directions to advance health equity for all. Housing insecurity is a serious rising challenge in the U.S. with millions of households unable to afford rent and utilities, experiencing frequent moves, living in low quality housing, and residing in under-resourced neighborhoods. The increasing levels of housing insecurity contribute to burden of obesity through multiple, interacting mechanisms at the individual-, interpersonal, community, and societal-levels. This includes inadequate availability and access to healthy and affordable food, lack of safe green spaces, transportation, and other challenges. Moreover, housing insecurity is rooted and sustained in historical systemic racism and is a driver of present-day residential segregation, disparities in home ownership, housing inequality, and wealth inequalities.
The overall goal of this workshop is to accelerate research on the role of housing insecurity—including housing affordability, quality, stability, and its neighborhood context— on behaviors and pathways underlying risk for obesity-related health disparities across the lifespan. The workshop will emphasize existing research that connects housing policies and programs with obesity and also address methods for housing and obesity research, including study design, measures, data linkages and analytic approaches. The event will highlight interventions focused on addressing housing as a social need and that also move upstream to address housing as a core social determinant of health. The workshop will include engaging and interactive discussions to identify key research questions for advancing health equity research priorities relevant to diverse sectors and identify opportunities to create research partnerships and collaborations across Federal, regional and local housing programs.
The workshop is a two-day, online event and is free and open to the public. The meeting will bring together a diverse group researchers, leaders, and experts from a range of disciplines, including housing, obesity, health disparities, health equity, public health, and other relevant fields. The event will feature panel presentations, poster sessions, breakout sessions, and interactive discussions. Registration is required.
Sponsors
This workshop is supported by the National Institute of Health (NIH), including National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), National Cancer Institute (NCI); Office of Disease Prevention (ODP), NIH; Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD); National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR), and National institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Workshop Co-chairs:
Danya Keene, Ph.D.
Associate Professor of Public Health (Social and Behavioral Sciences)
School of Public Health
Yale University
Craig Pollack, M.D., M.H.S.
Katey Ayers Endowed Professor
Department of Health Policy and Management
Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
Johns Hopkins School of Nursing
Scientific Program Leads
Mary Evans, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH
Alison Brown, Ph.D., M.S., RDN, NHLBI, NIH
Jacqueline Lloyd, Ph.D., M.S.W., ODP, NIH
Organizing Committee Members:
Shavon Artis Dickerson, Dr.P.H., M.P.H; NIDDK, NIH
Raquel Greer, M.D., M.H.S.; NIDDK, NIH
Fanta Kamara, M.S.; NIDDK, NIH
Barbara Linder, M.D., Ph.D.; NIDDK, NIH
Saira Mehmood, Ph.D.; NIDDK, NIH
Jenna Norton, Ph.D., M.P.H; NIDDK, NIH
Vanessa White, M.S.; NIDDK, NIH
David Berrigan, Ph.D., M.P.H.; NCI, NIH
Marissa Shams-White, Ph.D., M.S.T.O.M., M.S. M.P.H.; NCI, NIH
Rebecca Campo, Ph.D.; NHLBI, NIH
Patrice Desvigne-Nickens, M.D.; NHLBI, NIH
Laurie Friedman Donze, Ph.D.; NHLBI, NIH
Regina Bures, Ph.D.; NICHD, NIH
Layla Esposito, Ph.D.; NICHD, NIH
Olga Herren, Ph.D.; NIMHD, NIH
Yewande Oladeinde, Ph.D.; NIMHD, NIH
Lynn Adams, Ph.D.; NINR, NIH
David Banks, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.S.S.W., R.N.; NINR, NIH
Bramaramba Kowtha M.S., R.D.N., L.D.N; ODP, NIH
Elizabeth Vogt, M.P.H; ODP, NIH
Liberty Walton, M.P.H.; ODP, NIH
Leah Lozier, Ph.D.; HUD
Stephanie Rutledge Ph.D.; CDC
Christopher Holliday, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.A., FACHE; CDC
Registration Deadline
November 9, 2022
Event Logistics
RegistrationRegister Now
Location
Webinar
Registered participants will receive the link to join the webinar prior to the meeting via email.
Contacts
Program Contact:
Mary Evans, Ph.D
NIDDK
T: 301-549-4578
Meeting Logistics Contact:
John Hare
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990