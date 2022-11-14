Workshop on Housing and Obesity: Gaps, Opportunities, and Future Directions for Advancing Health Equity

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Objectives

This multi-agency sponsored workshop will explore the role of housing insecurity in obesity-related health disparities, the evidence base for housing-related interventions to address obesity disparities, and future directions to advance health equity for all. Housing insecurity is a serious rising challenge in the U.S. with millions of households unable to afford rent and utilities, experiencing frequent moves, living in low quality housing, and residing in under-resourced neighborhoods. The increasing levels of housing insecurity contribute to burden of obesity through multiple, interacting mechanisms at the individual-, interpersonal, community, and societal-levels. This includes inadequate availability and access to healthy and affordable food, lack of safe green spaces, transportation, and other challenges. Moreover, housing insecurity is rooted and sustained in historical systemic racism and is a driver of present-day residential segregation, disparities in home ownership, housing inequality, and wealth inequalities.

The overall goal of this workshop is to accelerate research on the role of housing insecurity—including housing affordability, quality, stability, and its neighborhood context— on behaviors and pathways underlying risk for obesity-related health disparities across the lifespan. The workshop will emphasize existing research that connects housing policies and programs with obesity and also address methods for housing and obesity research, including study design, measures, data linkages and analytic approaches. The event will highlight interventions focused on addressing housing as a social need and that also move upstream to address housing as a core social determinant of health. The workshop will include engaging and interactive discussions to identify key research questions for advancing health equity research priorities relevant to diverse sectors and identify opportunities to create research partnerships and collaborations across Federal, regional and local housing programs.

The workshop is a two-day, online event and is free and open to the public. The meeting will bring together a diverse group researchers, leaders, and experts from a range of disciplines, including housing, obesity, health disparities, health equity, public health, and other relevant fields. The event will feature panel presentations, poster sessions, breakout sessions, and interactive discussions. Registration is required.

Sponsors

This workshop is supported by the National Institute of Health (NIH), including National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI), National Cancer Institute (NCI); Office of Disease Prevention (ODP), NIH; Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD); National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR), and National institute of Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Workshop Co-chairs:

Danya Keene, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of Public Health (Social and Behavioral Sciences)

School of Public Health

Yale University

Craig Pollack, M.D., M.H.S.

Katey Ayers Endowed Professor

Department of Health Policy and Management

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Johns Hopkins School of Nursing

Scientific Program Leads

Mary Evans, Ph.D., NIDDK, NIH

Alison Brown, Ph.D., M.S., RDN, NHLBI, NIH

Jacqueline Lloyd, Ph.D., M.S.W., ODP, NIH

Organizing Committee Members:

Shavon Artis Dickerson, Dr.P.H., M.P.H; NIDDK, NIH

Raquel Greer, M.D., M.H.S.; NIDDK, NIH

Fanta Kamara, M.S.; NIDDK, NIH

Barbara Linder, M.D., Ph.D.; NIDDK, NIH

Saira Mehmood, Ph.D.; NIDDK, NIH

Jenna Norton, Ph.D., M.P.H; NIDDK, NIH

Vanessa White, M.S.; NIDDK, NIH

David Berrigan, Ph.D., M.P.H.; NCI, NIH

Marissa Shams-White, Ph.D., M.S.T.O.M., M.S. M.P.H.; NCI, NIH

Rebecca Campo, Ph.D.; NHLBI, NIH

Patrice Desvigne-Nickens, M.D.; NHLBI, NIH

Laurie Friedman Donze, Ph.D.; NHLBI, NIH

Regina Bures, Ph.D.; NICHD, NIH

Layla Esposito, Ph.D.; NICHD, NIH

Olga Herren, Ph.D.; NIMHD, NIH

Yewande Oladeinde, Ph.D.; NIMHD, NIH

Lynn Adams, Ph.D.; NINR, NIH

David Banks, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.S.S.W., R.N.; NINR, NIH

Bramaramba Kowtha M.S., R.D.N., L.D.N; ODP, NIH

Elizabeth Vogt, M.P.H; ODP, NIH

Liberty Walton, M.P.H.; ODP, NIH

Leah Lozier, Ph.D.; HUD

Stephanie Rutledge Ph.D.; CDC

Christopher Holliday, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.A., FACHE; CDC

Registration Deadline

November 9, 2022