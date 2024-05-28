Gut Microbiota and Kidney Disease
Meeting Objectives
- Through this collaborative workshop, we intend to advance the understanding of the gut microbiota and kidney disease nexus that could lead to answering the central question of whether changes in the gut microbiota and/or microbiome can be an early measure of kidney dysfunction.
- The workshop will bring together relevant disciplines to address the state of the science, identify gaps in knowledge relevant to establishing the diagnostic role of gut microbiota in kidney diseases, and encourage collaborative efforts in the field.
- The workshop will also discuss best approaches to study microbiota in kidney diseases, the spectrum of kidney diseases to be studied.
Background
- The gut microbiome is a dynamic ecosystem that reflects the body's response to various systemic pathologies, including kidney diseases.
- There is a bidirectional relationship between the gut and the kidney (metabolites from gut microbiota may affect kidney diseases and kidney diseases may induce gut dysbiosis); however, little is known about the physiological significance of this relationship.
- Little is known about the mechanisms through which kidney diseases affect changes in the make-up of the gut microbiota.
- The Informational Gap: Although there is some basic understanding of the science related to gut microbiota and kidney diseases, its translational value has never been investigated.
May 27, 2024
