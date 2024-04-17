NMRI Annual Workshop 2024

Event Details

Event Details Agenda Travel Abstracts

Event Details When you select the "Register Now" button, you'll be asked to log into or create both a Login.gov account and an NMRI profile before you can register. Meeting Objectives Mentorship

Poster Presentation

Scholarly exchange among field leaders Who can attend? The meeting is open to all underrepresented minority investigators, including post-graduate doctoral students, who are conducting biomedical research in the fields of Diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism

Digestive and liver diseases, nutrition

Kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases Background More than 700 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and approximately 100+ are active members. The success of the NMRI, a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK, begins with the dedication of senior investigators who mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators. The participation of active members and the recruitment of new members is a primary reason for the Network’s success in the past and the reason for confidence that it will continue to grow in the future. Registration Deadline March 29, 2024 Abstract Submission Deadline March 22, 2024

Agenda Wednesday, April 17, 2024—NMRI Pre Workshop Event (Leadership Session Tentative) 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Registration 1:30 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. Introduction to Leadership

Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Dr. Patricia Heyn, Director, Center for Optimal Aging, Marymount University

Dr. Absalon Gutierrez, Associate Professor of Medicine, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston 1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. Why Leadership Development?

Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, The University of Alabama at Birmingham 2:10 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. Basic Elements of Leadership Development

Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, The University of Alabama at Birmingham 2:40 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. Leadership Development: The Power of Mentoring

Dr. Patricia Heyn, Director, Center for Optimal Aging, Marymount University 3:10 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Leading: A Conversation

Dr. Irma Becerra, Marymount University (invited) 4:00 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. Break 4:10 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. NMRI Leadership Panel: A Conversation

Moderator: Dr. Patricia Heyn, Director, Center for Optimal Aging, Marymount University

Dr. Carmen Sceppa, Dean, Bouvé College of Health Sciences, Northeastern University

Dr. Keith Norris, Professor of Medicine, Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles (invited)

Dr. Dale Able, Chair, Department of Medicine, Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles (invited) 4:50 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. The LEADER Program: An Outline and Conversation

Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, The University of Alabama at Birmingham

Dr. Patricia Heyn, Director, Center for Optimal Aging, Marymount University Wednesday, April 17, 2024—Bethesdan Hotel 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Specific Aims Reviews (Pre-registration) 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. NMRI Strategic Plan Committee Meeting (Closed Meeting) 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Welcome Remarks

Dr. Kirk Campbell, Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Chair, NMRI Planning Board Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR)

Dr. Bethany Usher, President, CUR, Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education, George Mason University 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Networking/Collaboration

(Engage Senior Members with First-Time Attendees Light hors d’oeuvres (TBD) Dinner on Your Own 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. NMRI Oversight Board Meeting (Closed Meeting)—tentative Thursday, April 18, 2024—Natcher Conference Center, Building 45, NIH Campus 8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Registration/Poster Set-up 8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Introductions

Dr. Kirk Campbell, Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Dr. Robert Rivers, Acting Director, Office of Minority Health Research Coordination, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH) 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Keynote Speaker

Dr. Dale Abel (invited) 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility—The NIH Perspective

Dr. Marie Bernard, Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity, NIH 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Break 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Panel

Moderator: Dr. Bridgett Rahim-Williams, Associate Director, Research Integrity, University of North Florida

Dr. Bessie Young, Professor, University of Washington

Dr. Carmen Sceppa, Dean of Bouvé Colleg of Health Sciences and Professor, Northeastern University

Dr. Keith Norris, Professor of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m Welcome Remarks

Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers, Director, NIDDK, NIH 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Networking Lunch and Mentor/Mentee Session

If you did not request a Mentor or Mentee, please feel free to use this time for networking over lunch or to continue meeting with collaborators that you have identified. 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Strategies on Grant Writing

Dr. Mark Lawson, Professor, University of California, San Diego

Dr. Samuel Dagogo-Jack, Professor of Medicine, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (trans/clinical) 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Mock Study Section—Parallel Sessions (Breakout Rooms)

Mock Study Section—R01

Mock Study Section—R21

Mock Study Section—K-Award



(Scientific Review Officers/Chairs to include topic on resubmissions) 3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Break 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. Round Table Discussion Session I (Topics below are from 2023 workshop. For reference only) Working and Negotiating with Your Administration

Dr. E. Dale Abel, Chair and Executive Medical Director, University of California, Los Angeles (invited)

Dr. Ayotunde Dokun, Associate Professor, The University of Iowa Managing Teams and Collaborators

Dr. Heather Tarleton, Professor and Associate Dean, Loyola Marymount University

Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, The University of Alabama at Birmingham Managing Your Lab—Basic Science

Dr. Francisco Villarreal, Professor, University of California, San Diego

Dr. Jose Romero, Associate Physiologist, Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School Managing Clinical Research Operations and Compliance

Dr. Bridgett Rahim-Williams, Assistant Director, Research Integrity, University of North Florida

Dr. Sylvia Rosas, Associate Professor of Medicine, Joslin Diabetes Center/Harvard Medical School 4:15 p.m. Travel back to the Bethesdan Hotel 5:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Group Photo at Hotel 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Poster and Networking Session

Poster Session I: Clinical/Basic

Poster Session II: Translational 7:00 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Dinner Session The Dr. Lawrence Y. Agodoa Honorary Lecture of the Network of Minority Health Research Investigators

Dr. Dale Abel or Dr. Lewis Roberts Friday, April 19, 2024—Natcher Conference Center, Building 45, NIH Campus 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Registration 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Scientific Presentations (Presented by Abstract Winners)

Basic

Clinical

Translational Awards Presented to Poster Winners and Abstract Winners 9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Break (Poster and Abstract Winners Group Photo) 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Role of Scientific Societies and Professional Organizations Professional Society Travel Award Recipient Group Photo 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. NMRI Committee Reports

Oversight Committee

Planning Committee

NMIR Community/Faith Based Subgroup

NMRI Leadership Academy Report 11:45 a.m. Wrap-up, Next Steps, Adjournment

Travel Travel Award Limited Travel Awards of up to $600 for eligible members to attend the NMRI Annual Meeting are available. Awards will be given with priority to those that (1) have never participated in a NMRI meeting, (2) are junior faculty up to the Assistant Professor level and (3) are presenters of an abstract at the NMRI Annual Meeting poster session. Limited Travel Awards of up to $1,000 for eligible senior members, Associate Professor and Professor level, to attend the NMRI Annual Workshop is available. Awards to Senior members will be given with priority to those that mentor NMRI members (s). To see if you qualify for NMRI membership, please complete and submit this Enrollment Form.