NMRI Annual Workshop 2024

Event Details
Agenda
Travel
Abstracts
Event Details
When you select the "Register Now" button, you'll be asked to log into or create both a Login.gov account and an NMRI profile before you can register.
Meeting Objectives
- Mentorship
- Poster Presentation
- Scholarly exchange among field leaders
Who can attend?
The meeting is open to all underrepresented minority investigators, including post-graduate doctoral students, who are conducting biomedical research in the fields of
- Diabetes, endocrinology, metabolism
- Digestive and liver diseases, nutrition
- Kidney, urologic, and hematologic diseases
Background
More than 700 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and approximately 100+ are active members. The success of the NMRI, a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK, begins with the dedication of senior investigators who mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators. The participation of active members and the recruitment of new members is a primary reason for the Network’s success in the past and the reason for confidence that it will continue to grow in the future.
Registration Deadline
March 29, 2024
Abstract Submission Deadline
March 22, 2024
Agenda
Wednesday, April 17, 2024—NMRI Pre Workshop Event (Leadership Session Tentative)
- 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Registration
- 1:30 p.m. – 1:40 p.m.
- Introduction to Leadership
Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Patricia Heyn, Director, Center for Optimal Aging, Marymount University
Dr. Absalon Gutierrez, Associate Professor of Medicine, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- 1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m.
- Why Leadership Development?
Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, The University of Alabama at Birmingham
- 2:10 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.
- Basic Elements of Leadership Development
Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, The University of Alabama at Birmingham
- 2:40 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.
- Leadership Development: The Power of Mentoring
Dr. Patricia Heyn, Director, Center for Optimal Aging, Marymount University
- 3:10 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Leading: A Conversation
Dr. Irma Becerra, Marymount University (invited)
- 4:00 p.m. – 4:10 p.m.
- Break
- 4:10 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.
- NMRI Leadership Panel: A Conversation
Moderator: Dr. Patricia Heyn, Director, Center for Optimal Aging, Marymount University
Dr. Carmen Sceppa, Dean, Bouvé College of Health Sciences, Northeastern University
Dr. Keith Norris, Professor of Medicine, Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles (invited)
Dr. Dale Able, Chair, Department of Medicine, Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles (invited)
- 4:50 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
- The LEADER Program: An Outline and Conversation
Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, The University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Patricia Heyn, Director, Center for Optimal Aging, Marymount University
Wednesday, April 17, 2024—Bethesdan Hotel
- 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Specific Aims Reviews (Pre-registration)
- 5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- NMRI Strategic Plan Committee Meeting (Closed Meeting)
- 6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Welcome Remarks
Dr. Kirk Campbell, Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Chair, NMRI Planning Board
- Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR)
Dr. Bethany Usher, President, CUR, Associate Provost for Undergraduate Education, George Mason University
- 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Networking/Collaboration
(Engage Senior Members with First-Time Attendees
- Light hors d’oeuvres (TBD)
- Dinner on Your Own
- 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
- NMRI Oversight Board Meeting (Closed Meeting)—tentative
Thursday, April 18, 2024—Natcher Conference Center, Building 45, NIH Campus
- 8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Registration/Poster Set-up
- 8:45 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
- Introductions
Dr. Kirk Campbell, Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
Dr. Robert Rivers, Acting Director, Office of Minority Health Research Coordination, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Keynote Speaker
Dr. Dale Abel (invited)
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility—The NIH Perspective
Dr. Marie Bernard, Chief Officer for Scientific Workforce Diversity, NIH
- 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Break
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Panel
Moderator: Dr. Bridgett Rahim-Williams, Associate Director, Research Integrity, University of North Florida
Dr. Bessie Young, Professor, University of Washington
Dr. Carmen Sceppa, Dean of Bouvé Colleg of Health Sciences and Professor, Northeastern University
Dr. Keith Norris, Professor of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m
- Welcome Remarks
Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers, Director, NIDDK, NIH
- 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Networking Lunch and Mentor/Mentee Session
If you did not request a Mentor or Mentee, please feel free to use this time for networking over lunch or to continue meeting with collaborators that you have identified.
- 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Strategies on Grant Writing
Dr. Mark Lawson, Professor, University of California, San Diego
Dr. Samuel Dagogo-Jack, Professor of Medicine, The University of Tennessee Health Science Center
(trans/clinical)
- 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Mock Study Section—Parallel Sessions (Breakout Rooms)
Mock Study Section—R01
Mock Study Section—R21
Mock Study Section—K-Award
(Scientific Review Officers/Chairs to include topic on resubmissions)
- 3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
- Break
- 3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
- Round Table Discussion Session I (Topics below are from 2023 workshop. For reference only)
- Working and Negotiating with Your Administration
Dr. E. Dale Abel, Chair and Executive Medical Director, University of California, Los Angeles (invited)
Dr. Ayotunde Dokun, Associate Professor, The University of Iowa
- Managing Teams and Collaborators
Dr. Heather Tarleton, Professor and Associate Dean, Loyola Marymount University
Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, The University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Managing Your Lab—Basic Science
Dr. Francisco Villarreal, Professor, University of California, San Diego
Dr. Jose Romero, Associate Physiologist, Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Managing Clinical Research Operations and Compliance
Dr. Bridgett Rahim-Williams, Assistant Director, Research Integrity, University of North Florida
Dr. Sylvia Rosas, Associate Professor of Medicine, Joslin Diabetes Center/Harvard Medical School
- 4:15 p.m.
- Travel back to the Bethesdan Hotel
- 5:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Group Photo at Hotel
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Poster and Networking Session
Poster Session I: Clinical/Basic
Poster Session II: Translational
- 7:00 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.
- Dinner Session
- The Dr. Lawrence Y. Agodoa Honorary Lecture of the Network of Minority Health Research Investigators
Dr. Dale Abel or Dr. Lewis Roberts
Friday, April 19, 2024—Natcher Conference Center, Building 45, NIH Campus
- 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Registration
- 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
- Scientific Presentations (Presented by Abstract Winners)
Basic
Clinical
Translational
- Awards Presented to Poster Winners and Abstract Winners
- 9:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
- Break (Poster and Abstract Winners Group Photo)
- 9:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Role of Scientific Societies and Professional Organizations
- Professional Society Travel Award Recipient Group Photo
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- NMRI Committee Reports
Oversight Committee
Planning Committee
NMIR Community/Faith Based Subgroup
NMRI Leadership Academy Report
- 11:45 a.m.
- Wrap-up, Next Steps, Adjournment
Travel
Travel Award
Limited Travel Awards of up to $600 for eligible members to attend the NMRI Annual Meeting are available. Awards will be given with priority to those that (1) have never participated in a NMRI meeting, (2) are junior faculty up to the Assistant Professor level and (3) are presenters of an abstract at the NMRI Annual Meeting poster session. Limited Travel Awards of up to $1,000 for eligible senior members, Associate Professor and Professor level, to attend the NMRI Annual Workshop is available. Awards to Senior members will be given with priority to those that mentor NMRI members (s).
To see if you qualify for NMRI membership, please complete and submit this Enrollment Form.
Abstracts
Abstract Submission Deadline
March 22, 2024
Submitting Abstracts and Posters
Abstracts can be emailed to Winnie Martinez as a Microsoft Word document by the deadline date listed above. Please put “NMRI Abstract - (Translational, Basic or Clinical)” in the subject line. Or you may upload your abstract on your registration page. Please indicate a category (Translational, Basic, or Clinical) on top right corner and follow the guidelines below.
Abstract Organization
Organize the body of the abstract as follows:
- Statement of the purpose of the study/program/project;
- Statement of the methods used;
- Summary of the results presented in sufficient detail to support the conclusion
- Statement of the conclusions reached.
Formatting Requirements
Your abstract must conform to the above guidelines, as incorrect formatting could result in disqualification.
- The abstract should be typed single-spaced, type no smaller than 10 point (12 cpi).
- Use a common font (e.g., Helvetica, Times New Roman, or Arial)
- Set the margins to the following using Microsoft Word: Top 1"; Bottom 1"; Left 1.25"; Right 1".
- Abstract should be no more than one page in length.
- The abstract’s title should be typed in CAPITAL LETTERS and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation.
- Title should be followed in lowercase letters by the author’s first and last names, degree, affiliation (if applicable), city, state, and country. Underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).
- Leave one blank line between the title and the body of the abstract, and between paragraphs.
- Do not indent paragraphs.
- Use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., RBC). Use kg, gm, mg, mL, L, and %. Place a special or unusual abbreviation in parentheses after the full word the first time that it appears.
- Use numerals to indicate numbers except to begin sentences.
- Do not use subtitles (e.g., Methods, Results).
- Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space.
- The abstract file should be saved as: primary author’s last name_first word in the title (e.g., Zucker_Effects).
Poster Presentations
Posters will be judged based on the criteria listed below:
- Did the poster have an appropriate organization (layout of the poster -title, sections)?
- Did the introduction reflect why the project is important?
- Was the hypothesis clearly stated?
- Did the researcher use appropriate methods in the study?
- Were the findings in the result section clear and concise?
- Was the discussion consistent with the initial hypothesis?
- Was the conclusion supported by the results?
- Did the researcher specify any limitations and how to address them
Poster Presentations will be displayed on 4-foot-high by 6-foot-wide poster boards. Pushpins and Velcro will be provided. All presenters must register for the workshop.