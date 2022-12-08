Pre-application Webinar additional information Catalyst Award for Early-Stage Investigators (ESIs) Pursuing Research on HIV Comorbidities, Coinfections, and Complications (DP1- Clinical Trial Optional) PAR-23-024
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) hosted a pre-application webinar on December 8, 2022, from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST (Eastern Standard Time)for the Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) PAR-23-024 “Catalyst Award for Early-Stage Investigators (ESIs) Pursuing Research on HIV Comorbidities, Coinfections, and Complications (DP1- Clinical Trial Optional)” for those interested in learning more about the FOA. The webinar was open to all prospective applicants, and participation in the webinar is not a requirement for applying PAR-23-024.
- 2023 NDPA Catalyst Award DP1 (PPT, 72.5 KB)
- DPI FAQs (DDRCC Webinar QA session) (PDF, 84.5 KB)
Date: December 8, 2022
Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D.
NIDDK Telephone: 301-451-3759