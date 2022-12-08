Pre-application Webinar additional information Catalyst Award for Early-Stage Investigators (ESIs) Pursuing Research on HIV Comorbidities, Coinfections, and Complications (DP1- Clinical Trial Optional) PAR-23-024

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) hosted a pre-application webinar on December 8, 2022, from 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST (Eastern Standard Time)for the Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) PAR-23-024 “Catalyst Award for Early-Stage Investigators (ESIs) Pursuing Research on HIV Comorbidities, Coinfections, and Complications (DP1- Clinical Trial Optional)” for those interested in learning more about the FOA. The webinar was open to all prospective applicants, and participation in the webinar is not a requirement for applying PAR-23-024.

Event Logistics

Location

Webinar

Date: December 8, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

Contacts

Program Contact
Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D.
NIDDK
Telephone: 301-451-3759

