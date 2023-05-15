Pre-Application Webinar for Pilot Interventions to Integrate Social Care and Medical Care to Improve Health Equity (RFA-DK-22-038)

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) will host a pre-application webinar for those interested in learning more about the Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA): Pilot Interventions to Integrate Social Care and Medical Care to Improve Health Equity (RFA-DK-22-038).

Webinar Objectives

NIH staff members will provide a brief overview of the funding opportunity, explain the goals and objectives, and answer questions. Questions should be submitted in advance by May 11, 2023 to Dr. Jenna Norton at jenna.norton@nih.gov. Time permitting, participants will also be able to ask questions during the webinar.

Who can attend?

The webinar is open to all prospective applicants but is not required to apply to RFA-DK-22-038.

Participants requiring sign language interpretation and/or other reasonable accommodations should contact jenna.norton@nih.gov at least 5 days before the event.

The webinar slide deck and a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document will be posted to this page after the meeting. The FAQ document may subsequently be updated without additional notice.

Registration Deadline

May 12, 2023