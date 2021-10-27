U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  Pre-application Webinar additional information Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers RFA-DK-21-026
Pre-application Webinar additional information Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional) RFA-DK-21-026

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) hosted a pre-application webinar for those interested in learning more about Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), RFA-DK-21-026, "Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)". The webinar was open to all prospective applicants, and participation in the webinar is not a requirement for applying for RFA-DK-21-026.

Event Logistics

Location

Webinar

Date: October 27, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Contacts

Program Contact
John Connaughton, Ph.D.
NIDDK
Telephone: 301-594-7797

