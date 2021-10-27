Pre-application Webinar additional information Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional) RFA-DK-21-026

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) hosted a pre-application webinar for those interested in learning more about Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), RFA-DK-21-026, "Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)". The webinar was open to all prospective applicants, and participation in the webinar is not a requirement for applying for RFA-DK-21-026.