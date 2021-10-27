Pre-application Webinar additional information Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional) RFA-DK-21-026
Event Details Agenda
Event Details
Background
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) hosted a pre-application webinar for those interested in learning more about Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA), RFA-DK-21-026, "Silvio O. Conte Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (P30 Clinical Trial Optional)". The webinar was open to all prospective applicants, and participation in the webinar is not a requirement for applying for RFA-DK-21-026.
- DDRC Pre-application webinar (PDF, 278 KB)
- DDRC Webinar QA session (PDF, 84.5 KB)
Event Logistics
Location
Webinar
Date: October 27, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Contacts
Program Contact
John Connaughton, Ph.D.
NIDDK Telephone: 301-594-7797