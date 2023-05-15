U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings & Workshops
  4. Pre-Application Webinar for Pilot Interventions to Integrate Social Care and Medical Care to Improve Health Equity (RFA-DK-22-038)
View Meetings & Workshops
Banner image for the Pre-Application Webinar for RFA-DK-22-038

Pre-Application Webinar for Pilot Interventions to Integrate Social Care and Medical Care to Improve Health Equity (RFA-DK-22-038)

Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) will host a pre-application webinar for those interested in learning more about the Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA): Pilot Interventions to Integrate Social Care and Medical Care to Improve Health Equity (RFA-DK-22-038).

Webinar Objectives

NIH staff members will provide a brief overview of the funding opportunity, explain the goals and objectives, and answer questions. Questions should be submitted in advance by May 11, 2023 to Dr. Jenna Norton at jenna.norton@nih.gov. Time permitting, participants will also be able to ask questions during the webinar.

Who can attend?

The webinar is open to all prospective applicants but is not required to apply to RFA-DK-22-038.

Participants requiring sign language interpretation and/or other reasonable accommodations should contact jenna.norton@nih.gov at least 5 days before the event.

The webinar slide deck and a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document will be posted to this page after the meeting. The FAQ document may subsequently be updated without additional notice.

Registration Deadline

May 12, 2023

Event Logistics

Registration

Register Now
Register by

Location

Webinar

Prior to the meeting, registered participants will receive the link to join the webinar via email.

Contacts

Program Contact
Jenna Norton, Ph.D., M.P.H.
NIDDK
T: 301-928-5509

Meeting Logistics
John Hare
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

Share this page

Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest