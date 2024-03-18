Preparing for Kidney Precision Medicine Clinical Trials Workshop

Event Details

Purpose

To gain a better understanding of the kidney patient therapeutic journey and to define candidate indicators for precision medicine pathway, target and trial readiness. This workshop will identify kidney precision medicine clinical trial barrier and potential solutions and to identify concepts relative to advancing precision medicine clinical trials not yet considered.

Meeting Objectives

Bring in the patient's voice to advance treatments for kidney disease. Define candidate indicators for precision medicine pathways, targets, and trial readiness. Identify kidney precision medicine clinical trial barriers and potential solutions. Identify concepts relative to advancing precision medicine clinical trials not yet considered.

Background

Progressive kidney disease affects how individuals feel, function, and survive. Therapies for individuals with kidney disease have only modest efficacy; both risk for severe toxicity and selection of treatments are not well informed by precise assessment of disease mechanism(s) active at the time of decision-making. In this standard of care context, many people with chronic kidney disease experience a series of therapies with limited efficacy and, ultimately, progress to kidney failure. Scientific advances are increasing awareness and improving the ability to assess molecular mechanisms of kidney disease and elucidation of associated therapeutic targets.

Registration Deadline

March 17, 2024