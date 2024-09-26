Equipping a Diverse and Resilient NIDDK Workforce

Event Details

Event Details Purpose Career development of biomedical and health science professionals is a cornerstone of the research enterprise. It ensures the future of innovation and high-quality health care for Americans. In recent years, career aspirations of trainees in the health sciences workforce have changed. A greater percentage of trainees in traditional academic scientific and medical programs now choose to exit academia and take positions in other sectors1. This trend may necessitate expanding our thinking from a scientific career “pipeline” to an “ecosystem” in which NIDDK-supported research and investigators flourish. Over the course of this two-day workshop, NIDDK aims to hear from graduate students and early-career scholars concerning their perceptions of the training “ecosystem”. We aim to articulate the many biomedical career paths after graduate education, to understand how graduate training programs may or may not align with longer term goals of trainees, and to understand barriers to advancement faced by graduate students and early-career scholars, including those from diverse backgrounds (see Notice of NIH’s Interest in Diversity). NIDDK expects this discussion will promote creative strategies for scientific training, networking, mentorship, and sponsorship to provide inclusive support and allow trainees to capitalize on their life learnings. Postgraduation trends from the survey of earned doctorates. National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. 2023. Doctorate Recipients from U.S. Universities: 2022. NSF 24-300. Alexandria, VA: National Science Foundation. Available at https://ncses.nsf.gov/pubs/nsf24300. Meeting Objectives Graduate students and early-career scholars share their perceptions of the training “ecosystem” how graduate training programs may or may not align with longer term goals of trainees.

Invited speakers and panelists articulate the many biomedical career paths after graduate education.

Identify barriers to advancement faced by graduate students and early-career scholars.

Generate and consider creative strategies for scientific training, networking, mentorship, and sponsorship. Selected registrants will be eligible to receive a reimbursement of up to $500 for their travel expenses. Co-Sponsors and Organizing Committee External Organizers: Adebowale Bamidele, Ph.D., Mayo Clinic

Krystle Frahm, Ph.D., Eisai US

Stephanie Leal, B.S., University of California, San Diego

Elizabeth Nguyen, M.D., Ph.D., Seattle Children’s Hospital

Josephine Ni, M.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Staci Weaver, Ph.D., Eli Lilly and Company

Ian Williamson, Ph.D., North Carolina State University

Sonya Wolf-Fortune, Ph.D., University of Michigan National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH): Kevin Chan, M.D.

Jason Conage-Pough, Ph.D.

Yan Li, Ph.D.

Christine Maric-Bilkan, Ph.D.

Saira Mehmood, Ph.D.

Ludmila Pawlikowska, Ph.D.

Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H.

Cindy Roy, Ph.D.

Katrina Serrano, Ph.D. Registration Deadline September 5, 2024

Agenda The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) aims to hear from graduate students and early fellows concerning their perceptions of the training “ecosystem”. The NIDDK expects this discussion will promote creative strategies for science training, mentorship, and sponsorship to provide inclusive support and allow trainees to capitalize on their life learnings. Day One – Thursday, September 26, 2024 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Arrival and Name Tag Pick-up 9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. Introduction and Welcome 9:15 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Self-Reflection 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Keynote Lecture

John Carethers, M.D., Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences, University of California, San Diego 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Break 10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Science Careers Panel

Facilitator: Ian Williamson, Ph.D., North Carolina State University



Guest Panelists:

Guido Galvez, J.D., Patent Counselor, Johns Hopkins University

Luz Cumba Garcia, Ph.D. Policy Advisor, U.S. Department of State

Giovanny Martinez-Colon, Ph.D., Senior Scientist II, Merck

Staci Weaver, Ph.D., Eli Lilly and Company

NIDDK Program Officer (TBD)

Natasha Brooks, Ph.D., Principal Medical Writer, Merck 11:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. Lunch 1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. Peer Mentorship Breakout Discussion

Facilitator: Elizabeth Nguyen, M.D., Seattle Children’s Hospital 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Technical Skill Building Breakout Discussion

Facilitators: Staci Weaver, Ph.D., and Stephanie Leal, Graduate Student, University of California, San Diego



Guest Breakout Leaders:

Grant Writing: (TBD)

U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Aliza Thompson, M.D.

Regulatory: Debbie Gipson, M.D., NIDDK, NIH

Manufacturing: Brian Stamper, Astra Zeneca

Bioinformatics: Nathan Salomonis, Ph.D., Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Small Business: David Narrow, Sonavex 3:15 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. Breakout Reports 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Break 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Scientific Posters and Networking Session I 5:00 p.m. Adjournment Dinner and Networking Day Two – Friday, September 27, 2024 8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. Arrival 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Introduction and Welcome

Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P., Director, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Keynote Lecture

Russell DeBose-Boyd, Ph.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Breakout Discussion: Identifying and Addressing Barriers 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Large Group Report-back on Breakout Discussion: Strategies and Solutions to Address Barriers 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Power Skill Building

Facilitators: Josephine Ni, M.D., University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Sonya Wolf-Fortune, Ph.D., University of Michigan 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Lunch Break and Networking II 2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Take Aways 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Wrap-up and Acknowledgements 3:00 p.m. Adjournment

Travel Hotel Accommodations EVEN Hotel Rockville

1775 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20852

Telephone: (301) 881-3836

Reserve a room Government Room Rate A limited block of sleeping rooms for meeting participants has been reserved at The EVEN Hotel Rockville. The rate is the rate of $199 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (15%). The room block will be in effect at the Government rate only until Sunday, September 1, 2024, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space- and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation. Reservation Dates Book your arrival date as Wednesday, September 25, 2024, and departure as Friday, September 27, 2024. If you require alternate dates, please contact Mark Dennis of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG). Check-in When making a reservation, please provide your room and bedding preferences. The hotel will assign specific room types at check-in, based on availability. Please be advised that requests are not guaranteed. Check-in time is 3:00 p.m., and checkout time is 11:00 a.m. Cancellations If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.