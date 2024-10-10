Implementation Science and Health Equity: An NIDDK Workshop

Event Details
Agenda
Travel
Abstracts
Purpose
To explore how NIDDK-interested researchers can use implementation science to ensure NIDDK’s evidence-based and promising interventions reach 1) diverse populations at highest risk and/or with disparate rates for NIDDK diseases/conditions and 2) diverse practice settings (e.g., clinics, schools, places of worship, workplace, social services agencies, and other community organizations).
Meeting Objectives
- To bring together chronic disease-relevant scientists, implementation scientists from across scientific disciplines, and community and patient partners to discuss how implementation science can be used to advance health equity for NIDDK diseases/conditions
- To identify research opportunities and gap areas to promote equitable implementation of evidence-based and promising interventions for NIDDK diseases/conditions for diverse populations and settings
- To identify training resources, research tools, capacity building needs, and opportunities for networking and collaboration to better plan, and conduct rigorous implementation science studies to advance health equity for NIDDK diseases/conditions
Abstract Submission Deadline
June 7, 2024
Registration Deadline
October 10, 2024
Planning Committee
* External Co-Chairs
|Name
|Organization
|
Rachel Patzer*
|
Regenstrief Institute
|
Jaclynn Hawkins*
|
University of Michigan
|
Shavon Artis Dickerson
|
NIDDK
|
Sairah Mehmood
|
NIDDK
|
Michael Mensah
|
NIDDK
|
Mary Evans
|
NIDDK
|
Raquel Greer
|
NIDDK
|
Jenna Norton
|
NIDDK
|
Katrina Serrano
|
NIDDK
|
Ken Wilkins
|
NIDDK
|
April Oh
|
NCI
|
Gila Neta
|
NCI
|
Alison Brown
|
NHLBI
|
Keith Mintzer
|
NHLBI
|
Karen Plevock Haase
|
NHLBI
|
Crystal Barksdale
|
NIMHD
|
Jarrett Johnson
|
NIMHD
|
Vanessa Marshall
|
NIMHD
|
Amanda Price
|
NICHD
|
Karen Huss
|
NINR
|
Denise Stredick
|
ODP
|
Winnie Wong
|
ODP
|
Dara Blachman-Demner
|
OBSSR
|
Lauren Fordyce
|
OBSSR
|
Holly Nicastro
|
ONR
|
Cheryl Boyce
|
OD
|
Sue Shero
|
OD
Agenda
Day 1
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:05 a.m.
- Welcome
- 9:05 a.m. – 9:10 a.m.
- Opening Remarks
- 9:10 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Workshop Overview and Keynote
- 9:10 a.m. – 9:25 a.m.
- Workshop Overview: Setting the Stage for the Critical Roles of Implementation Science and Health Equity in NIDDK Research
- 9:25 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
- Keynote: Applying a Health Equity Lens to Implementation Science
- 9:50 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Moderated Q&A
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
- Break
- 10:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Panel 1: Implementation Science, Health Equity, and Capacity Building
- 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Panel 2: Importance of Community Engagement and Implementation Science in Diverse Populations and Practice Settings
- 12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Breakout Sessions: Discussion of How to Integrate Implementation Science and Health Equity into Interventions (In-person and Virtual)
- 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Break
- 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Breakout Sessions Report Back
- 4:00 p.m. – 4:05 p.m.
- Closing Remarks
- 4:05 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
- Break
- 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
- Poster Session and Networking
Day 2
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:05 a.m.
- Welcome and Day 1 Recap
- 9:05 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
- Panel 3: Incorporating Community-based Participatory Methods and Community Partnerships across the Spectrum of Research Activities
- 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Break
- 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Breakout Session: Integrating Implementation Science and Health Equity into NIDDK Research across Diverse Populations and Settings — Needs, Opportunities, and Tools (In-person and Virtual)
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Lunch
- 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- Breakout Sessions Report Back
- 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Closing Panel: Future Directions for Implementation Science to Promote Equity in NIDDK Diseases and Conditions
- 2:00 p.m. – 2:05 p.m.
- Closing Remarks and Adjournment
Travel
Hotel Accommodations
Hyatt Regency Bethesda
One Bethesda Metro Center
7400 Wisconsin Ave
Bethesda, MD 20814
Telephone: (301) 657-1234
Government Room Rate
A limited block of sleeping rooms for meeting participants has been reserved at the Hyatt Regency Bethesda. The rate is the prevailing government rate of $261 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (13%). The room block will be in effect at the Government rate only until Sunday, September 8, 2024, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space- and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.
Reservation Dates
Book your arrival date as October 9, 2024, and departure as October 11, 2024. If you require alternate dates, please contact Danielle Johnikin of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).
Check-in
When making a reservation, please provide your room and bedding preferences. The hotel will assign specific room types at check-in, based on availability. Please be advised that requests are not guaranteed. Check-in time is 4:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.
Cancellations
If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.
Abstracts
Submission Deadline
June 7, 2024
Abstract Submission Instructions
Abstracts for oral or poster presentations are encouraged to present dissemination and implementation research studies that promote equitable implementation of evidence-based and promising interventions for NIDDK diseases/conditions for diverse populations and settings. Abstracts from trainees and early-stage investigators are particularly encouraged.
Submitting Abstracts
All abstracts must be submitted via email to Danielle Johnikin, with “Health Equity Workshop” in the subject line. The abstract submission should be a one-page Microsoft Word document that does not exceed 250 words (not including the abstract’s title, name and affiliation of all authors, and one table or figure).
Presenters are welcome to submit abstracts previously presented in other venues, including work that has been delivered at other conferences or published within the past 2 years. If the work has been published, please include a full citation and a link to the paper.
Abstract Organization
Organize the body of the abstract as follows:
- Purpose—Concisely state the objective of the study.
- Methods—Describe the methods, which may include study design, setting, participants, measures, and analytic approach.
- Results—Summarize the main findings in sufficient detail to support the conclusion.
- Conclusions—Briefly state the conclusions and implications.
The abstract’s word count is limited to no more than 250 words.
Abstract Formatting Requirements
Please follow the instructions below to format an abstract. (Note: Submissions will not be edited for spelling or grammar and will be accepted “as is.”)
- The abstract should be a Microsoft Word document with 1-inch margins, typed single space, and using Times New Roman font; a 12-point font should be used for everything except the title.
- Please indicate whether you would like your abstract submission to be considered for an oral presentation only, a poster presentation only, or for either an oral or poster presentation.
- The abstract’s title should be typed in Title Case using bold 16-point font and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation.
- List the author’s first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, and state. If more than one author is listed, include complete information for all authors and underline the presenting author’s name.
- Please indicate if the presenting author is a trainee or early stage investigator
- Please ensure that the body of your abstract is the correct length (no longer than 250 words).
- One table or figure may be included; however, the abstract may not be longer than one page, including the table or figure.
- The abstract file name should follow this format: primary author’s LastName_FirstWordOfTitle (e.g., Zucker_Effects).
Acceptance Notifications
Applicants will be notified if their abstract has been accepted for a poster or oral presentation by approximately 06/28/2024.
Research Presentations
Oral presentations will be conducted during the workshop, with approximately 8 minutes to present and 2 minutes for questions and answers. There will also be a 1-hour session for poster presentations and networking.
Detailed instructions regarding oral and poster presentations will be provided at the time of acceptance.
All presenters must register in advance for the conference. Registration is free.