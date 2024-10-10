U.S. flag

Implementation Science and Health Equity: An NIDDK Workshop

Location Contacts

Event Details

Purpose

To explore how NIDDK-interested researchers can use implementation science to ensure NIDDK’s evidence-based and promising interventions reach 1) diverse populations at highest risk and/or with disparate rates for NIDDK diseases/conditions and 2) diverse practice settings (e.g., clinics, schools, places of worship, workplace, social services agencies, and other community organizations).

Meeting Objectives

  1. To bring together chronic disease-relevant scientists, implementation scientists from across scientific disciplines, and community and patient partners to discuss how implementation science can be used to advance health equity for NIDDK diseases/conditions
  2. To identify research opportunities and gap areas to promote equitable implementation of evidence-based and promising interventions for NIDDK diseases/conditions for diverse populations and settings
  3. To identify training resources, research tools, capacity building needs, and opportunities for networking and collaboration to better plan, and conduct rigorous implementation science studies to advance health equity for NIDDK diseases/conditions

Abstract Submission Deadline

June 7, 2024

June 7, 2024

Registration Deadline

October 10, 2024

Planning Committee

* External Co-Chairs

Name Organization
Rachel Patzer* Regenstrief Institute
Jaclynn Hawkins* University of Michigan
Shavon Artis Dickerson NIDDK
Sairah Mehmood NIDDK
Michael Mensah NIDDK
Mary Evans NIDDK
Raquel Greer NIDDK
Jenna Norton NIDDK
Katrina Serrano NIDDK
Ken Wilkins NIDDK
April Oh NCI
Gila Neta NCI
Alison Brown NHLBI
Keith Mintzer NHLBI
Karen Plevock Haase NHLBI
Crystal Barksdale NIMHD
Jarrett Johnson NIMHD
Vanessa Marshall NIMHD
Amanda Price NICHD
Karen Huss NINR
Denise Stredick ODP
Winnie Wong ODP
Dara Blachman-Demner OBSSR
Lauren Fordyce OBSSR
Holly Nicastro ONR
Cheryl Boyce OD
Sue Shero OD

Event Logistics

Location

Natcher Conference Center
Building 45
NIH Campus
Bethesda, MD 20894

Webinar

This is a hybrid workshop. Virtual participation is available. For those attending via webinar, the link will be distributed via email prior to the date of the event.

Contacts

Program Contact
Raquel Greer (on behalf of Shavon Artis Dickerson)
NIDDK
301-402-0306

Meeting Logistics
Danielle Johnikin, CGMP, DES
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
301-670-4990

Share this page

