2025 NIDDK K Awardees Workshop

Event Details
Background
To facilitate the career development of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)-supported investigators and help in their transition to independent research careers, the NIDDK is sponsoring a K Awardees' Workshop to be held April 3-4, 2025. Participation in the workshop is by invitation only.
Meeting Objectives
The purpose of the workshop is to offer NIDDK career development awardees an in-depth view of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and NIDDK. The workshop will provide an opportunity to become familiar with the roles of various NIH staff, the types of grant support and resources available, and navigating the NIH grant process. In addition, investigators from the NIDDK research community will share strategies and career advice for achieving success as a research or physician scientist. The workshop format will encourage networking among participants, and NIDDK program staff will be available for discussion of individual research projects and grant applications.
Organizing Committee
Diana Cummings, Ph.D. (Co-lead)
Program Director, Division of Digestive Diseases, and Nutrition (DDN), NIDDK
Kimberlea Gibbs, MPH, RDN, CHES
Program Analyst, DDN, NIDDK
Raquel Greer, Ph.D.
Program Director, Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH), NIDDK
Shilpa Hattangadi, M.D.
Program Director, KUH, NIDDK
Yan Li, Ph.D.
Program Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases (DEM), NIDDK
Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., M.P.H. (Co-lead)
Program Director, DDN, NIDDK
David Saslowsky, Ph.D.
Deputy Director and Program Director, DDN, NIDDK
Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.
Program Director, Office of Minority Health Research Coordination (OMHRC), NIDDK
Lisa Spain, Ph.D.
Program Director, DEM, NIDDK
Registration Deadline
April 2, 2025
Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for either or both of the two panel discussions in Session 6 (Navigating Work Life Balance to Achieve Goals: Juggling Family, Clinical, and Teaching Duties and Getting Your First R01 Funded: Lived Experience from Former K Awardees). Please submit your questions to diana.cummings@nih.gov by the close of business on March 27, 2025. Participants will also be able to ask questions during the meeting.
Agenda
Thursday, April 3, 2025
- 8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Registration
- 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Welcome and Overview of Workshop Goals and Agenda Day 1
Diana Cummings, Ph.D., Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition (DDN), NIDDK
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.
- Introduction to the NIDDK
Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., M.A.C.P., Director, NIDDK
Session 1: How the National Institutes of Health Works
- 9:20 a.m. - 9:40 a.m.
- Role of the Program Director
Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., DDN, NIDDK
- 9:40 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
- Role of the Scientific Review Officer
Aster Juan, Ph.D., Center for Scientific Review (CSR), NIH
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:20 a.m.
- Role of the Grants Management Specialist
Karin Johnson, Grants Management Branch (GMB), NIDDK
- 10:20 a.m. – 10:35 a.m.
- Moderated Panel Q and A
David Saslowsky, Ph.D., DDN, NIDDK
- 10:35 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.
- Break
Session 2: Writing and Submitting Your First R01 Application - Tips for Success
- 10:50 a.m. - 11:10 a.m.
- Application Submission and Referral
Michele Timmerman, Ph.D., CSR, NIH
- 11:10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Writing your first R01 and Tips for Success (clinical and basic research)
Suneet Agarwal, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard Medical School
- 11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m.
- Understanding and Responding to your Summary Statement
Marisa Hilliard, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine
- 11:50 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.
- Moderated Panel Q and A
Shilpa Hattangadi, M.D., Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH), NIDDK
- 12:05 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
- Meet the Program Officers, Lunch, and Networking
Session 3: Building and Managing Your Research Team
- 1:30 p.m. - 1:50 p.m.
- Hiring and Managing Personnel on Your Research Team (clinical and basic research)
Nathan Tykocki, Ph.D., Michigan State University
- 1:50 p.m. - 2:10 p.m.
- Promoting Diversity in the Research Team
Sandra Quezada, M.D., M.S., University of Maryland School of Medicine
- 2:10 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
- Mentoring Skills and Becoming a Successful Mentor
Deidra Crews, M.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- 2:30 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.
- Moderated Panel Q and A
Katrina Serrano, Ph.D., Office of Minority Health Research Coordination (OMHRC), NIDDK
- 2:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Break
Session 4: Transitioning to Independence and Pathways to Success
- 3:00 p.m. – 3:20 p.m.
- Managing the Transition to Independence - Maximizing Success
Bryan Bergman, Ph.D., University of Colorado School of Medicine
- 3:20 p.m. - 3:40 p.m.
- Negotiating Throughout Career Stages
David Hackam, M.D., Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- 3:40 p.m. - 4:40 p.m.
- Strategies to Manage Stress and Maintain Resilience for Long-term Success
Ulli Klenke, Ph.D., M.S., Director, and Erica Shirley, Well-Being Advisor, Office of Intramural Training and Research, NIH
- 4:40 p.m. - 4:55 p.m.
- Moderated Panel Q and A
Lisa Spain, Ph.D., Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases (DEM), NIDDK
- 4:55 p.m.- 5:00 p.m.
- Wrap up and Adjourn Day 1
Diana Cummings, Ph.D., DDN, NIDDK
Friday, April 4, 2025
- 8:50 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Welcome and Overview of Goals and Agenda Day 2
Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., DDN, NIDDK
Session 5: Building and Managing Scientific Collaborations
- 9:00 a.m. - 9:20 a.m.
- Building Scientific Collaborations and Promoting Team Science (clinical and basic research)
Art Beyder, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic for Medical Education and Research
- 9:20 a.m. - 9:40 a.m.
- Managing Relationships with Colleagues and Conflict Resolution
Bryan Bergman, Ph.D., University of Colorado School of Medicine
- 9:40 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- Moderated Panel Q and A
Raquel Greer, M.D., M.H.S., KUH, NIDDK
- 10:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.
- Break
Session 6: Pathways to Success with Lived Experiences Panel Discussions
- 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
- Faculty Panel Discussion: Navigating Work Life Balance to Achieve Goals: Juggling Family, Clinical, and Teaching Duties
Moderated by Art Beyder, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic for Medical Education and Research
- 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
- Panel Discussion: Getting Your First R01 funded: Lived experiences from former K awardees
Moderated by Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., DDN, NIDDK
- Tanecia Mitchell, Ph.D., University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Francisco J. Pasquel, M.D., M.P.H., Emory University School of Medicine
- Nataliya Razumilava, M.D., University of Michigan at Ann Arbor
- Mark A. Rossi, Ph.D., Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences
- Brittany Smalls, Ph.D., M.H.S.A., M.S.H. Psych, University of Kentucky
- 12:15 p.m.
- Wrap Up and Meeting Adjourns
Voula Osganian, M.D., Sc.D., DDN, NIDDK
Travel
Hotel Accommodations
The Bethesdan Hotel Tapestry Collection by Hilton
8120 Wisconsin Avenue
Bethesda, MD 20814
Telephone: (301) 652-2000
Reserve a Room
Government Room Rate
A limited block of sleeping rooms for meeting participants has been reserved at The Bethesdan Hotel. The prevailing government rate is $275.00 per night for single occupancy, plus tax (13%). The room block will be in effect at the Government rate only until Friday, March 3, 2025, or until full, whichever comes first. Any room reservations received after this date will be accepted on a space- and rate-availability basis. Please be certain that the hotel provides you with a confirmation number for your reservation.
Reservation Dates
Book your arrival date as Wednesday, April 2, 2025, and departure as Friday, April 4, 2025. If you require alternate dates, please contact Allison Hurst of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc. (SCG).
Check-in
When making a reservation, please provide your room and bedding preferences. The hotel will assign specific room types at check-in, based on availability. Please be advised that requests are not guaranteed. Check-in time is 3:00 p.m., and checkout time is 12:00 p.m.
Cancellations
If you need to cancel your reservation, please do so 48 hours prior to your arrival date, or you will be charged a no-show fee for 1 night on your credit card.
Other Hotels in the area
Bethesda Marriott
5151 Pooks Hill Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 897-9400
Hyatt Regency Bethesda
1 Metro Center
Bethesda, MD 20814
(301) 657-1234
NIH Visitor Information
Please note that visitors to NIH Campus must enter through the NIH Gateway Center and are required to show a form of identification such as a government-issued photo ID-driver's license, passport, or green card. Workshop attendees should allow extra time to go through security at the Gateway Center.
Information on visiting the NIH, campus maps, shuttle schedules, driving directions, security, and more can be found on the NIH Visitor Information.
Travel Resources