Pathways to Health for All: Legacy and Future Role of Genomics and Population Descriptors in Health Equity Research

Meeting Resources

NIDDK Juneteenth Webinar Calendar Invite (ICS, 48.93 KB)

Purpose

In celebration of the Juneteenth holiday, NIDDK is participating in the 19 Days of Wellness campaign that takes place across NIH. NIDDK will participate by hosting a scientific fireside chat led by Dr. Rodgers with experts in the fields of genomics.

Meeting Objectives

Hold a discussion around the importance of genomics and population descriptors in health equity research.

Provide information and guidance on how genomics can be used to address and reach health equity.

Consider what the legacy and future role of genomics will be.

Background

This will be a fireside chat hosted by Griffin P. Rodgers, M.D., MACP (Director, NIDDK), and featuring Vence Bonham, Jr., J.D. (Acting Deputy Director, NHGRI), and Neil Powe, M.D., M.P.H., M.B.A. (Chief of Medicine, Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, and TIME100 Most Influential People in Health 2024).

Co-Sponsors/Organizing Committee

8 Changes for Racial Equity (8CRE)

NIH