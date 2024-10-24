NMRI South Region Workshop 2024

Event Details

The meeting is open to all underrepresented minority investigators, including post-graduate doctoral students, who are conducting biomedical research in the fields of

More than 700 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and approximately 100+ are active members. The success of the NMRI, a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK, begins with the dedication of senior investigators who mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators. The participation of active members and the recruitment of new members is a primary reason for the Network’s success in the past and the reason for confidence that it will continue to grow in the future.

Abstract Submission Deadline

September 16, 2024

Submitting Abstracts and Posters

Abstracts can be emailed to Winnie Martinez as a Microsoft Word document by the deadline date listed above. Please put “NMRI Abstract - (Translational, Basic or Clinical)” in the subject line. Or you may upload your abstract on your registration page. Please indicate a category (Translational, Basic, or Clinical) on top right corner and follow the guidelines below.

Abstract Organization

Organize the body of the abstract as follows:

Statement of the purpose of the study/program/project;

Statement of the methods used;

Summary of the results presented in sufficient detail to support the conclusion

Statement of the conclusions reached.

Formatting Requirements

Your abstract must conform to the above guidelines, as incorrect formatting could result in disqualification.

The abstract should be typed single-spaced, type no smaller than 10 point (12 cpi).

Use a common font (e.g., Helvetica, Times New Roman, or Arial)

Set the margins to the following using Microsoft Word: Top 1"; Bottom 1"; Left 1.25"; Right 1".

Abstract should be no more than one page in length.

The abstract’s title should be typed in CAPITAL LETTERS and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation.

Title should be followed in lowercase letters by the author’s first and last names, degree, affiliation (if applicable), city, state, and country. Underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract).

Leave one blank line between the title and the body of the abstract, and between paragraphs.

Do not indent paragraphs.

Use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., RBC). Use kg, gm, mg, mL, L, and %. Place a special or unusual abbreviation in parentheses after the full word the first time that it appears.

Use numerals to indicate numbers except to begin sentences.

Do not use subtitles (e.g., Methods, Results).

Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space.

The abstract file should be saved as: primary author’s last name_first word in the title (e.g., Zucker_Effects).

Poster Presentations

Posters will be judged based on the criteria listed below:

Did the poster have an appropriate organization (layout of the poster -title, sections)?

Did the introduction reflect why the project is important?

Was the hypothesis clearly stated?

Did the researcher use appropriate methods in the study?

Were the findings in the result section clear and concise?

Was the discussion consistent with the initial hypothesis?

Was the conclusion supported by the results?

Did the researcher specify any limitations and how to address them

Poster Presentations will be displayed on 4-foot-high by 6-foot-wide poster boards. Pushpins and Velcro will be provided. All presenters must register for the workshop.